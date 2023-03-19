'John Wick', 'The Wire' cast members remember Lance Reddick

Los Angeles, March 19

Hollywood is remembering Lance Reddick, who starred in favourites including 'The Wire', 'John Wick', 'Bosch' and many more, following the news of his death on March 17, as per reports.

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski released a statement mourning the loss of their 'John Wick' cast member. The statement, given to Variety, read: "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly".

Here's a message from Lance's wife:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Reddick (@thereallancereddick)

'The Wire' creator David Simon said in a statement that Reddick was "a consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend. This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate."

'John Wick' co-star Ian McShane also released a statement to Variety: "Total shock and disbelief. Lance was a wonderful human being and a wonderful colleague. My deepest condolences, peace and love to his wife, Stephanie, and all his family."

'The Wire' actor Wendell Pierce wrote in honour of his friend: "A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP."

Director James Gunn paid tribute to Reddick noting that the actor was "an incredibly nice guy and incredibly talented actor," and sent his condolences to "all his family, friends and collaborators." –IANS