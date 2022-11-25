Johnny Depp not returning for new ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ movie after Disney abandons spin-off

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is not on board the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie despite reports stating otherwise.
Sources debunked an earlier report which said that the actor is set to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for the upcoming sixth instalment of the Disney film series. Disney has not commented on the report of Depp’s return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. — IANS
