Johnny Depp surprises fans as he joins Jeff Beck’s Rock concert day after his trial, netizens say he is ‘doing what he loves the most’

Chandigarh, May 31
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp on Monday made a surprise appearance at Jeff Beck’s Rock concert just one day after his trial.
Johnny Depp was brought on stage by Jeff Beck, an English rock guitarist and long-time friend of Johnny, at a concert at Sheffield City Hall in Sheffield, England.
This was just after he gave his closing statement at the defamation trial against Amber Heard.
His surprise appearance left the audience stunned, as thousands of people recorded the performance and shared it on various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and others. The audience was pleased to see the American actor enjoying himself and “doing what he loves the most.”
Johnny Depp’s now back doing what he loves the most ! Few days after end of the trial, he’s on stage with Jeff Beck singing « isolation »— elisa (@deppressead) May 29, 2022
« Victim of the insane.. » pic.twitter.com/kiD2AO6QbV
Many took this to be a form of celebration and relaxation after Johnny and Amber's televised defamation trial came to a close on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Punjabi singer cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects
Final farewell to Sidhu Moosewala by family, friends and fan...
Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn’t want his custody to be given to Punjab Police
Bishnoi has been named as a suspect in the murder of Punjabi...
Corruption was viewed as essential part of government before 2014: PM Modi
‘After coming to power, BJP government pruned nine crore fak...
Court sends Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case
Jain was arrested on Monday under criminal provisions of the...
Varinder Kumar appointed Punjab Vigilance Bureau Chief Director
He has been appointed in place of Ishwar Singh