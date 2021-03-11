Johnny Depp surprises fans as he joins Jeff Beck’s Rock concert day after his trial, netizens say he is ‘doing what he loves the most’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp on Monday made a surprise appearance at Jeff Beck’s Rock concert just one day after his trial.

Johnny Depp was brought on stage by Jeff Beck, an English rock guitarist and long-time friend of Johnny, at a concert at Sheffield City Hall in Sheffield, England.

This was just after he gave his closing statement at the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

His surprise appearance left the audience stunned, as thousands of people recorded the performance and shared it on various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and others. The audience was pleased to see the American actor enjoying himself and “doing what he loves the most.”

Johnny Depp’s now back doing what he loves the most ! Few days after end of the trial, he’s on stage with Jeff Beck singing « isolation »



« Victim of the insane.. » pic.twitter.com/kiD2AO6QbV — elisa (@deppressead) May 29, 2022

Many took this to be a form of celebration and relaxation after Johnny and Amber's televised defamation trial came to a close on Friday.