Johnny Depp to perform on stage alongside Jeff Beck in New York this month

On October 14 and 15, the two will play back-to-back shows at The Paramount

New York, October 7

Johnny Depp is soon going to take the center stage in New York alongside Jeff Beck as a part of his North American tour which the duo kick-started last week.

According to Page Six, on October 14 and 15, the pair will play back-to-back shows at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island. Desure will be a special guest on the program.

The 29-day tour by Beck and Depp began on September 23 in Austin, Texas, and will end on November 12 in Reno, Nevada.

Depp has shared the stage with Beck numerous times this year, most recently during the latter's most recent UK tour. As Depp awaited the verdict in his much-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, the duo's performance attracted much attention.

The duo shared the stage together multiple times earlier this year. On July 15, they also launched the album "18."

Meanwhile, last month, it was revealed that Johnny Depp had a romantic relationship with Joelle Rich, one of the defence lawyers who defended him in his libel case against the Sun in 2018.

Johnny Depp and his lawyer Joelle Rich are dating but according to a new report by TMZ, the couple isn't exclusive.

The verdict in that trial, in which Depp's attorneys argued that the Sun had defamed the actor by calling him a "wife beater," came down in late 2020.

12 specific incidents of the "Edward Scissorhands" star physically abusing his ex-wife Amber Heard were deemed to be "basically accurate" by the court presiding over the case.

Depp's counsel quickly submitted the appeal, but it was rejected in March 2021.

Rich wrote in a statement she gave to Deadline at the time that she "seriously questioned" the verdict. She nevertheless maintained optimism over Depp's pending legal actions in the US against Heard.

"Complete, irrefutable evidence of the truth in the U.S. libel case against Ms Heard where she will have to provide full disclosure," she predicted the US trial would show.

Heard, who was married to Depp from 2012 until 2016, was required to speak about her experiences of abuse during that time even though it was Depp who had filed the cases that started both the US and UK court battles.

The US lawsuit took place in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, during the course of April and May of 2022. It was based on the allegation that Heard had defamed Depp by referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post.

The jury infamously found Heard guilty of defaming Depp on June 1, 2022, and they ordered her to pay him USD 15 million in damages. In addition, they gave the "Aquaman" actress $2 million in restitution for Heard's public defamation by one of Depp's attorneys.

Although there were speculations that Depp had a love relationship with Camille Vasquez, one of his defence attorneys at the US trial, the lawyer categorically denied those reports.

Since then, it has been shown that Rich did in fact attend the trial at the Fairfax courthouse.

This isn't Rich's first encounter with internationally renowned figures while working in her field.

According to Page Six, the lawyer, a partner at the firm Schillings, successfully defended Meghan Markle in the Duchess' 2019 case against the Daily Mail over publishing a private letter to her estranged father, winning on behalf of her client in 2021.

