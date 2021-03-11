Johnny Depp’s win will encourage men to speak up, says Prateek Sharma

Prateek Sharma, much like many others across the globe, has closely followed the defamation case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Known for shows such as Beyhadh, Ek Deewana Tha, Manmohini, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, Teri Meri EkJindri and Beyhadh 2, Prateek says, “I think this case is going to be an important milestone in the way we look at domestic violence. Unfortunately, majority of Indian men suffers from pseudo-masculinity and the idea of domestic violence with a man is like raising questions on their manliness.”

He adds, “Amidst Depp-Heard trial another video was doing the rounds where the principal of a reputed school from Jaipur was brutally beaten up by his wife. So, it’s evident that domestic violence with a man is very much a reality. And abuse in no form and no gender should be acceptable. More and more people should talk about it. When a superstar or a celebrity or someone in public eye, stands up against something so serious, it inspires others to come out and speak up. Exactly like the #Metoo movement. Now I think men will have courage to speak up against domestic violence.”