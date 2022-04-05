Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, Olicia Rodrigo take home big honours at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Musician Jon Batiste, who was nominated for 11 Grammys, was the big winner of the night, picking up five trophies, including album of the year for We Are.

Silk Sonic, a group featuring the collective talents of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, picked up four awards, including Record of the Year, while Olivia Rodrigo and Foo Fighters each collected three Grammy Awards.

After a two-month delay, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Being back in person after a virtual setting revived the Grammys with in-person performances by Lil Nas X, BTS, Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga (with a virtual introduction by Tony Bennett), Rodrigo, Batiste, Justin Bieber with Giveon and Daniel Caesar, Billie Eilish and Finneas, and more.

The evening also took an opportunity to shine a light on women working behind the scenes, with Eilish’s production manager Nicole Massey doing the honours introducing her performance of Happier Than Ever and Chris Stapleton’s tour manager Katie Wilkinson bringing him on stage.

Foo Fighters swept the rock categories taking home all three awards it was nominated for. Their win came just over a week after the death of the band’s long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins. They won Best Rock Performance for Making A Fire, Best Rock Song for ‘Waiting On A War’ and Best Rock Album for Medicine At Midnight.

‘Our musicians are in body armour’

In an emotional moment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the audience with a taped message, introducing a performance by John Legend, accompanied by Ukrainian artist Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Ykimichiuk performing Free.

“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos,” he said. “We are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music.”

Singer Billie Eilish, who has been nominated for seven awards at the Grammys, performed the title track from her Happier Than Ever album.

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo add glamour

Singer Billie Eilish arrived fresh off an Academy Award win for her Bond song No Time to Die. She was dressed in black. Doja Cat wore a one-shoulder look with a sheer skirt and beaded detail. Olivia Rodrigo chose an off-shoulder gown.

Glam jazz by Gaga

Lady Gaga took the stage, performing Love for Sale and Do I Love You from her album Love for Sale which she recorded with her friend Tony Bennett

Twice the joy

Jazmine Sullivan wins Jazmine Sullivan took home two golden gramophones at the 2022 Grammys. She won the Best R&B Album for the 14-track album, Heaux Tales and Best R&B Performance for Pick Up Your Feelings.