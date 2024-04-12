Jon Bon Jovi says he’s working hard on recovery after his vocal chords’ surgery

Music icon Jon Bon Jovi, who underwent surgery on his vocal chords in 2022, is still working on ‘vocal therapy’ at every available opportunity.
“Day to day, I’m working hard on it. Nothing else matters until I work on getting better. It’s up to God at this point. I’ve done everything I can do,” he said.
The music star is determined to return to full health. Bon Jovi said, “I won’t compromise who we are as a live band, because I’d like to think we’re a pretty good band. I sang on the new record. I’ve done MusiCares and nailed it… When I woke up after that night, it was the first time in a decade that the only voice in my head was mine — fear wasn’t there, doubt wasn’t there — and (my wife) Dorothea texted the kids and said, He’s back.”
Bon Jovi has been helped through his recovery by his long-time friend, singer Bruce Springsteen. He has found Springsteen to be a ‘therapeutic’ influence amid his recovery.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi
Says no senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrat...
DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal
His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Mal...
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore
Sikhs form a 6.2 per cent of the total population in Pakista...