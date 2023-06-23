 Jonas Brothers have sweet advice for their daughters when they go to school : The Tribune India

Jonas Brothers have sweet advice for their daughters when they go to school

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas team up with The Children's Place for their 2023 Back-to-School campaign

The Jonas brothers. ANI



ANI

New Jersey, June 23

While just one of the Jonas Brothers has children of school age, the three siblings have already planned what they would tell their little girls on the first day of school. Speaking to People about teaming up with The Children's Place for their 2023 Back-to-School campaign, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas share the sweet messages they plan to tell their daughters when it's time to return to the classroom.

Kevin, 35, who shares daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9, with wife Danielle Jonas, says he reminds his girls to "take it slow and day by day." "Try to do your best. That's all we can ask. We don't ask for perfection, we just ask for them to try," adds Kevin, "We're here to support them."

While Nick's daughter Malti Marie is just 17 months old and has yet to start school, the "Sucker" singer, 30, has some timeless advice for his child: "Just be yourself." "There's a lot of factors when it comes to just coming into your own skin and figuring out who you are," says Nick, who shares Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. "And if you just take one step at a time and do your best not to get overwhelmed, I think that that's the best path forward," reported People.

"I want them to be themselves," echoes Joe, 33, who is dad to daughters Willa, 2, and an 11-month-old baby, with wife Sophie Turner. "I really don't need them to think that their dad or their uncles are the coolest in the world," he adds. "That's not what it's all about." While the artists have plenty of wisdom to pass on to their girls, they strive to avoid offering each other parenting advice. "I think to each his own and more so than ever, we definitely don't give any advice to each other in regards to parenting," says Kevin.

As per People, "that's a big golden rule that we've had, unintentionally, but it's worked out so far. We're definitely going to keep it going," he continues. "I think that's what is so nice about parenting is you can and no one can tell you differently." Adds Nick, "We live pretty public lives and so much of our life is on display and that's going to be our reality for a while now." "But we do our best to keep our circle pretty tight and to make sure that we've got our private moments and especially with our kids and all that. Because they didn't sign up for this, it's just what their parents do."

Kevin's kids Alena and Valentina, as well as their mother Danielle, did, however, step into the spotlight to support The Children's Place's "Best School Day Ever" campaign.

The campaign revolves around Alena's first day back to school, when she realises she needs a pep talk.

As Kevin FaceTimes Alena to encourage her, her uncles Joe and Nick join in to tell her to dream big. The campaign jumps through scenes from Alena's "Best School Day Ever," culminating with a performance by the Jonas Brothers.

"It was so fun working with Alena and Valentina, they're superstars," says Kevin, as Nick adds, "They killed it." "They stole the show," continues Kevin. "It's their commercial, not ours." "It's really fun for me. Where I would traditionally be on set by myself, now I'm doing it with my family and it's a really great way to spend a little extra time together." "It's great to find these partnerships that celebrate our fans and that next generation of young fans and it's just the perfect fit for us," Joe tells People. "And a household name like The Children's Place, also Jersey founded, like us. It was a lot of fun to work with them and bring this campaign to life and do some good in the process." Adds Kevin, "It's nice to see that we can help and give back to a school and really help build out more of their curriculum in a fun way."

