Joram, starring Manoj Bajpayee, to have its premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2023

Zee Studios’ next feature is the Devashish Makhija-directed Joram, a survival-thriller about a displaced indigenous man. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Zeeshan Ayyub, SmitaTambe and Megha Mathur. It also features Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances.
The movie will have its world premiere at the upcoming 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). IFFR returns with this edition to play as a bigger, robust on-ground festival after two online editions in 2021 and 2022 because of the pandemic.
Recounting his experience of playing his role in Joram, actor Manoj Bajpayee says, “The film Joram is a riveting story of a man torn between his past and present. I loved playing the intricate character, Darsu, whose past and present have a significant contrast. On the outside he looks like an ordinary man that people may not even notice, but in no way is he a common man. A brilliant story with such impactful characters! It’s always been a pleasure working with Zee Studios and Devashish Makhija. I always remain very proud of my artistically fulfilling relationship with them.”—TMS
