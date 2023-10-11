Journey ends for Archana Gautam and Nyrraa M Banerji as Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gets its finalists

In this stunt-based reality show Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the semi-finale episode left viewers stunned, as it culminated in an unexpected double elimination.

During this pivotal episode, contestants Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautama and Rashmeet Kaur found themselves at the bottom of the scoreboard, setting the stage for a nerve-wracking elimination challenge.

The elimination stunt required the three contestants to ride a cycle across a plank, jump off it, grab a net, and pick flags in the least amount of time. Rashmeet Kaur outperformed Archana Gautam. Moreover, in a shocking twist, host Rohit Shetty and crew members forbade Nyrraa from performing the stunt for the sake of safety.

Talking about her elimination, Nyrraa says, “At the beginning of the show, I feared everything and now that I’m eliminated from the show, I know that I can fight my fears. I’m so glad that my mother and brother encouraged me to be part of this incredible adventure. Spending time with contestants who came from different walks of life taught me many valuable lessons. I felt dejected because I got eliminated on a technicality in the semi-finale.”

Sharing thoughts on being eliminated, Archana says, “My heart was full as I bid farewell to this amazing show. I am thankful to God for this wonderful opportunity to connect with the viewers, who have loved me for who I am. This was a life-changing experience for me. I am disheartened that I was eliminated from the show after having come so close to winning the trophy. Here’s sending lots of love to all the people who rooted for me and enjoyed watching me on the show.”