Journey of resilience

Karman Singh

Chandigarh-based Sharmita Bhinder will be representing India at the World Island Cultural and Tourism Ambassador Pageant in Mauritius. From running an NGO to overcoming personal adversities, 51-year-old Bhinder’s story is one of resilience and determination. Bhinder recently won the prestigious title of Fierce and Fearless at the unique competition ‘Nari First’, an event that took place on a cruise between Mumbai and Goa. The competition embraced women of all age-groups, beyond height, weight, and looks. “Ditching the coloured hair and embracing those beautiful greys, I chose to be myself,” says Bhinder.

Bhinder’s life has been marked by major challenges. She is the mother of a special child and lost lost her husband to Covid-19. However, Bhinder worked tirelessly with her son, who is now pursuing a BSc in Physics. As for the city, she says, “I love Chandigarh because there’s peace. Wherever I go in the world, vaapis toh Chandigarh hi aungi,” she shares. “The more you explore, the more you realise there’s so much to learn,” she signs off.