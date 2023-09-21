Joy Ride: An adventure like never before

Get ready for the riot of a lifetime as Lionsgate Play announces the OTT premiere of Joy Ride in India on October 6.

Packed with comedy, drama and some NSFW instances, the film follows Audrey Sullivan on a path to self-discovery. When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes wrong, she calls on her childhood bestie, Lolo, her college friend Kat and Lolo’s eccentric cousin Deadeye for help. Stranded in a country with nowhere to go, this wild squad embarks on a journey of utter chaos and debauchery that unveils their true loving selves.

Starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu in titular roles, Joy Ride will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Talking about her character in the film, Ashley Park says, “Audrey Sullivan has been an honour to play. I feel like there are certain roles that find you in your life exactly when you need them. It was my first time playing the protagonist in the story. It’s been a true honour to play this character who has such nuance and depth and hilarity.”