Jr NTR feels great to be on sets again, begins work on 'NTR 30'

Hyderabad, April 2
Tollywood actor NTR Jr has begun shooting for his upcoming project 'NTR 30', directed by Koratala Siva. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut.
In a video shared on Instagram, the actor offered a brief glimpse of him arriving on the 'NTR 30' sets and chatting with his director. The actor captioned the video with the words: "Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva!" Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The video begins with the actor voicing the words: "Aa Raha Hoon Main (I am coming)." 'NTR 30' is a high-octane action drama directed by Koratala Siva set in the forgotten coastal parts of India. It will see the coming together of top technicians from the industry.
The film is being produced by Hari Krishna K. of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and will hit the screens on April 5, 2024.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence
Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...