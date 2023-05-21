 Jr NTR feels 'overwhelmed', expresses gratitude to fans for birthday wishes, positive response to 'Devara' : The Tribune India

Jr NTR feels 'overwhelmed', expresses gratitude to fans for birthday wishes, positive response to 'Devara'

Jr NTR pens a heartfelt note for his fans

Jr NTR feels 'overwhelmed', expresses gratitude to fans for birthday wishes, positive response to 'Devara'

Jr NTR says his fans are his anchor. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, May 21

'RRR' actor Jr NTR on Saturday penned down a heartfelt note for the fans for their sweet birthday wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Jr NTR shared a post that reads, "Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows but my fans have been my anchor, rock and pillar of support. Every role I played and every story I have been a part of, has been for my fans! My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing my performances, for unwavering loyalty, and for being the driving force behind my passion! I am truly grateful to you all for your overwhelming response to #Devara! Made my day! I would like to thank my friends, family, well-wishers, and fellow film fraternity members for making this day extra special!" Here's the note:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers of his next film unveiled the title and first look of their film.

Jr NTR's 30th film is titled 'Devara'.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the first-look poster of the film and captioned it, "#Devara" 

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

"Devara," which means God or Godlike, reunites Jr NTR with his 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva, whose last film was 'Acharya,' starring megastar Chiranjeevi and "RRR" star Ram Charan.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

'Devara' will be out in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently received a lot of appreciation as his film 'RRR' won the prestigious Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

Jr NTR will also be seen in director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller film 'War 2' opposite actor Hrithik Roshan. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

#Devara #Jr NTR

