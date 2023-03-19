Jr NTR is back to work, to launch NTR30 on March 23

Hyderabad, March 19
After the Oscar fever, it's time for 'RRR' stars to get back to work. And, actor Jr NTR's 30th movie set for launch on March 23 is set to start shooting for NTR30 from March 23 onwards.
The makers took to social media to announce that the film's muhurat puja will be held on March 23, 2023 in Hyderabad.
The fans of Man of masses Jr NTR can finally celebrate as the makers of his next much awaited project NTR30 have shared an update.
Sharing this news, the makers of NTR 30 wrote: "Storm alert #NTR30 Muhurtam on March 23rd @jrntr @janhvikapoor #KoratalaSiva @anirudhofficial #NandamuriKalyanRam @rathnaveludop @sabu_cyril @sreekar.prasad @ntrartsoffl @yuvasudhaarts."
Storm alert ⚠️#NTR30 Muhurtam on March 23rd 💥💥@tarak9999 #JanhviKapoor #KoratalaSiva @NANDAMURIKALYAN @anirudhofficial @RathnaveluDop @sreekar_prasad @sabucyril @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/TJCfxFwJlb— Yuvasudha Arts (@YuvasudhaArts) March 18, 2023
The film also stars Jhanvi Kapoor and will be directed by 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva. The Pan-Indian release will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander while R. Rathnavelu will be in charge of the camera, Sabu Cyril of art and Sreekar Prasad of editing.
NTR 30 is produced by Hari Krishna K. of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and will be released world-wide on April 5, 2024.
IANS
