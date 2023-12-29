Jr NTR, other celebs, condole the demise of late actor Vijayakanth

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Actor Jr NTR took to X to pay tribute to the late actor Vijayakanth. He wrote, “Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu’s passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Widely known as ‘Captain’, Vijayakanth had a successful career in the Tamil film industry. He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists’ Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry. He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.

Meanwhile, action film star Vishal took to his social media account and wrote, “I have nothing to say as I feel guilty that I am not there physically present after hearing the demise of one of the most noblest human beings I have met in my life — the one and only #CaptainVijaykanth anna…” — Agencies