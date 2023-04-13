Jr NTR shares pictures from dinner with Amazon Studios' top executive James Farrell, S S Rajamouli

ANI

Hyderabad, April 13

'RRR' star Jr NTR, who has become a global sensation in the last few months, hosted a dinner party for James Farrell (Vice President International, Amazon Studios) and few dignitaries from the film industry at his house on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Jr NTR posted a few snaps from the evening, in which S S Rajamouli also joined him.

"An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner," NTR wrote in the caption.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

In the first black-and-white snap, Jr NTR can be seen sharing a good laugh with Farrell. In another frame, NTR posed with Rajamouli for the shutterbugs.

Jr NTR is in the headlines as he has bagged a role in the sequel of 'War'. As per a source, the shooting for the film is expected to start in November 2023.

"Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in War 2. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India. Pre-production is in full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November," the source said.

"War 2 is a huge pan India movie right now, after casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get NTR Jr. in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres," the source added.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, 'War' featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama is touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. However, the makers have not made any official statement regarding 'War 2'.

#Jr NTR #SS Rajamouli