Jude Law talks about working with David Yates in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the newest adventure in the world created by J.K. Rowling. Directed by David Yates, the film will be released in India on April 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Jude Law, who returns to the role of the wizard destined to be Headmaster at Hogwarts, reveals, “What I enjoyed the most was the opportunity to unpeel more of Dumbledore’s past. There were hints of it in the last film, but here we are able to delve into his connection with Gellert Grindelwald as young men and the point at which it started to break.”

Talking about David Yates, Jude adds, “David has a very collaborative and inclusive approach, in front of and behind the camera. And he strings it all together with such a sense of clarity that it’s sometimes easy to forget that he has a hundred different balls in the air that he’s juggling, while he is giving you a perfect note on one particular line or word. You can embrace and enjoy the spectacle, but I think I’d be right in saying that what David loves most are the human stories within it and that’s what he’s terribly good at unearthing and empowering us to portray.” — TMS