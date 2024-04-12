 Judge dismisses lawsuits filed against rapper Drake over deadly Astroworld concert : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Judge dismisses lawsuits filed against rapper Drake over deadly Astroworld concert

Judge dismisses lawsuits filed against rapper Drake over deadly Astroworld concert

Drake was shown a video that the youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, took as he sat on his father's shoulders

Judge dismisses lawsuits filed against rapper Drake over deadly Astroworld concert

Drake.



Houston, April 12

Hip-hop artist Drake has been dismissed from a lawsuit over the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston in which 10 people were killed, a judge has ruled.

Drake was a special guest of rap superstar Travis Scott, who had headlined the festival. He performed with Scott at the end of the concert on November 5, 2021, as the crowd surged and attendees were packed so tightly that many could not breathe or move their arms or legs. Authorities and festival organizers were trying to shut down the show.

The families of the 10 people who died during the concert, as well as hundreds who were injured, sued Drake, Scott and Live Nation — the festival's promoter — as well as dozens of other individuals and entities.

Many of those who were sued, including Drake and Scott, have asked state District Judge Kristen Hawkins to dismiss the lawsuits against them. On Wednesday, Hawkins dismissed Drake from the case in a brief order.

Lawyers for Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, had argued during a court hearing April 1 in Houston that he was not involved in putting the concert together so was not liable for the deaths and injuries that had occurred.

During a deposition he gave in November in Toronto, the Canadian rapper said in the moments before he took the stage, no one told him that people in the crowd were suffering cardiac arrests or other injuries. He said when he was on stage, the crowd looked like a blur and he couldn't make out any details.

In the deposition, Drake was shown a video that the youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, took as he sat on his father's shoulders.

“Do you see the panic in those people's eyes?” an attorney asked Drake about the video.

“I do, sir,” the rapper responded.

Later, when asked by an attorney for Blount's family about whether it would be important for him to hear from those who put the concert together about why Blount died, Drake said, “I think I would want answers for what happened, yes.”

On Monday, Hawkins dismissed seven companies and individual people who had been sued. But she denied motions to dismiss that were filed by 10 other companies and individuals, including Apple Inc., which produced a livestream of the concert, and two companies associated with Scott. Hawkins was set to hear other motions to dismiss, including one related to Scott as an individual, on Monday.

Following an investigation by Houston Police, no charges were filed against Scott. A grand jury in June declined to indict him and five other people on any criminal counts related to the deadly concert. Police Chief Troy Finner declined to say what was the overall conclusion of his agency's investigation.

In July, the police department made public its nearly 1,300-page investigative report in which festival workers highlighted problems and warned of possible deadly consequences.

Those killed, who ranged in age from 9 to 27, died from compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

The first trial from the lawsuits is scheduled for May 6.

Some of the lawsuits have since been settled, including those filed by the families of four of the people killed during the concert. The most recent settlement related to a person who was killed was announced in court filings on February 5, with lawyers for the family of 23-year-old Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña saying they had settled their case. AP

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab's face-off with Centre likely over IAS officer Parampal Kaur who joined BJP after seeking VRS

2
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, former Congress social media head Rohan Gupta join BJP

3
Health

Male menopause exists? Here are the symptoms that are largely ignored

4
Lok Sabha Elections Explainer

Lok Sabha 2024: What’s happening in Tamil Nadu and ‘who’s that’ Aannamalai

5
Himachal

‘This isn’t your ancestors’ estate, can’t threaten me’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya

6
India

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

7
Haryana

Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

8
Delhi

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

9
Delhi

After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

10
Lok Sabha Elections

Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a ‘conspiracy to impose President's rule in Delhi’, alleges AAP leader Atishi

Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi

Says no senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrat...

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Mal...

Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Sikhs form a 6.2 per cent of the total population in Pakista...


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

SGPC to provide Khalsa flags to worshippers on Baisakhi

2 arrested with illegal weapons

3 die after their car hit a tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a ‘conspiracy to impose President's rule in Delhi’, alleges AAP leader Atishi

Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Excise scam: Sisodia moves Delhi court seeking interim bail for election campaigning

Vigilance terminates services of Kejriwal’s personal secretary

No prayers on roads after talks between L-G, Imams

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar: 136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM in Jalandhar

Tackling fire incidents in narrow lanes in Jalandhar remains challenge for dept

100 cusecs water needed to rejuvenate Kala Sanghian

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near Ludhiana railway tracks

Ludhiana: Highest attendance, questions mark MP Sanjeev Arora’s 2 years in RS

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest outside silo in Nabha

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi University , Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched Patiala woman’s gold earrings in police net