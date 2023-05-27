Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut

Amazon MiniTV recently premiered the new season of the cult family drama Yeh Meri Family. It features Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, and Anngad Raaj. The series is set in the winter of the 1990s, and revolves around the day-to-day life of the Awasthi family based in Lucknow.
Juhi Parmar, who portrays the character of Neerja Awasthi, makes her debut with the series. “When the story and the script were narrated to me for the first time, I instantly knew I had to do it. I have always chosen characters that I can relate to, and Neerja reminded me of how my mom was when I was growing up in the 90s,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
24 legislators to take oath as Karnataka ministers today
The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers
China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus
NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement ...
Leh: Hundreds of tourists stranded at Changla Top following heavy snow
Several vehicles, including taxis and private cars, especial...
Woman Naxalite, BSF jawan injured in Chhattisgarh encounter
The personnel belonging to BSF's 178th battalion and Kanker ...