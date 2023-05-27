Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut

Amazon MiniTV recently premiered the new season of the cult family drama Yeh Meri Family. It features Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, and Anngad Raaj. The series is set in the winter of the 1990s, and revolves around the day-to-day life of the Awasthi family based in Lucknow.

Juhi Parmar, who portrays the character of Neerja Awasthi, makes her debut with the series. “When the story and the script were narrated to me for the first time, I instantly knew I had to do it. I have always chosen characters that I can relate to, and Neerja reminded me of how my mom was when I was growing up in the 90s,” she said.