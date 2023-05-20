Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with Yeh Meri Family's new season

Set in the 90s, the first season of Yeh Meri Family garnered appreciation for its fresh, nostalgic and sweet storyline. Taking it ahead, the new season features Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, and Angaad.
Making her OTT debut, Juhi Parmar plays Neerja Awasthi, who is a school teacher, a homemaker and a mother. She is a jack of all trades. She is quintessentially the anchor of the family, who loves her near ones and plays a sensible, sharp, and perfect homemaker.
Juhi said, “Neerja is a very relatable character for many Indian women. While shooting for the show, we were all transported to the golden era of the 1990s. Yeh Meri Family is special because it’s the kind of content that reaches the heart. I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new season.”
