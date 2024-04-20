Juhi Parmar speaks about her reel motherhood

Juhi Parmar, who portrays the character of Neerja in Amazon miniTV Yeh Meri Family Season 3, has said the sequence does not resonate with her. “My character Neerja is portrayed as a strict mother, who is often upset with the kids for various reasons. However, my personal life is quite different, especially my relationship with my daughter, which is very cordial.”
About her experience of working with Rajesh Kumar, she adds, “Working with Rajesh again was fabulous. He’s an amazing actor and we had a fantastic time filming together. Also, he’s incredibly funny and brings so much energy to the set.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...