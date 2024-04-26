Julia Garner to star alongside Josh Brolin in Zach Cregger's horror thriller Weapons

Ozark-fame Julia Garner is set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming horror thriller, Weapons.
The film, directed by Zach Cregger, marks a reunion of the creative team behind the acclaimed horror movie Barbarian. Garner’s star power continues to rise as she secures the lead role opposite seasoned actor Josh Brolin. Production for Weapons is scheduled to commence in mid-May in Atlanta, promising an atmospheric and chilling experience for horror enthusiasts.
In addition to Weapons, Garner is involved in other high-profile projects, including Apartment 7A and Wolf Man.
