Julia Roberts is impressed by Ryan Gosling’s ‘dimension’ as Ken

IANS

Actress Julia Roberts is all praise for actor Ryan Gosling and said that his performance as Ken was “remarkable”. The actress spoke about her favourite Oscar-nominated films, while attending an intimate dinner hosted by Chopard. Ryan has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for Barbie and is scheduled to perform I’m Just Ken at the awards. “I met Ryan recently, a few times, and when you bring such a dimension to a performance, it’s remarkable,” she said. Roberts won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2001 for Erin Brokovich. She understands how much the nominees are going through.

“The craziness, the getting ready. You just have to embrace it all, almost like a sporting event.”