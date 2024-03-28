Julia Roberts to headline Luca Guadagnino's thriller After The Hunt

Julia Roberts will be seen in the lead role of director Luca Guadagnino’s thriller After The Hunt. As per the official logline, the movie follows Roberts as a college professor who “finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues.” As she navigates the difficult situation, “a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light.”
Nora Garrett has penned the script of the project. The project’s announcement comes after Roberts delivered one of the biggest hits in recent years with the Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind.
