Julia Roberts' viral gown has BFF George Clooney's framed pictures

Los Angeles, December 6
If you can't do what Julia Roberts did for her BFF George Clooney, are you even a BFF? 'Erin Brockovich' star Julia Roberts wore a gown covered with photos of Hollywood star George Clooney.
The two have worked together in many movies like 'Ocean's Eleven', 'Ocean's Twelve', 'Money Monster' and 'Ticket to Paradise'. The 55-year-old actress made her fun fashion statement to show support for George, 61 at the Kennedy Center Honours ceremony in Washington DC, reports 'The Mirror'.
Her dress featured framed snaps of the actor throughout his career, dating from his early days as Doug Ross on ER. The actress rounded up her look with a black jacket.
George won a lifetime achievement honour for his role in US cultural life.
Julia appeared in the first two instalments of 'Oceans' franchise as Tess Ocean, with George playing her on-screen husband Danny Ocean. The latter character appeared in three films as part of the series.
IANS
