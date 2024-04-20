Junaid Khan competes his second untitled film after 58-day shoot

IANS

Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has completed filming for his upcoming second film, which is yet to be titled, following an intensive 58-day shoot. A source close to Junaid shared, “Despite the demanding schedule, Junaid continues to showcase his versatility as he wrapped up a 58-day shoot for his second project.”

The movie was filmed in Sapporo, Japan. In February, actress Sai Pallavi was spotted with Junaid on the movie set. Junaid is set to make his film debut with Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

