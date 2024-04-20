Junaid Khan competes his second untitled film after 58-day shoot

Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has completed filming for his upcoming second film, which is yet to be titled, following an intensive 58-day shoot. A source close to Junaid shared, “Despite the demanding schedule, Junaid continues to showcase his versatility as he wrapped up a 58-day shoot for his second project.”
The movie was filmed in Sapporo, Japan. In February, actress Sai Pallavi was spotted with Junaid on the movie set. Junaid is set to make his film debut with Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...