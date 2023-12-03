Junior Mehmood diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer, Johnny Lever visits ailing friend

Mumbai, December 3
Character actor Junior Mehmood, known for appearing in films such as "Caravan", "Haathi Mere Saathi" and "Mera Naam Joker", has been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer, popular comedian Johnny Lever said on Sunday.
The 67-year-old actor, whose real name is Naeem Sayyed, started out as a child artiste with "Mohabbat Zindagi Hai" (1966) and "Naunihal" (1967). He was given the name Junior Mehmood by late comedy icon Mehmood after they starred together in 1968 film "Suhagrat".
Johnny Lever said he was recently informed about the veteran actor's deteriorating health condition.
“He (Junior Mehmood) is suffering from stomach cancer. His health is a bit complicated. I was in touch with him regularly, but he never mentioned his health issues. I had met him one-and-a-half months ago.
"I was informed by one of his close associates that he has been unwell for ten days and is on liquid, and that he has cancer. That's when I met him and I was told that he has stage four stomach cancer," he told PTI.
Johnny Lever said Junior Mehmood was undergoing treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel here. "Now, he is recuperating at home,” he added.
In a career of over four decades, Junior Mehmood featured in over 250 films across seven languages. His other popular films include "Brahmachari", "Kati Patang", "Hare Raama Hare Krishna", "Geet Gaata Chal", "Imaandaar", "Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri", "Aaj Ka Arjun", "Gurudev", "Chhote Sarkar" and "Judaai".
The actor also appeared on TV shows such as "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara" and "Ek Rishta Saajhedari ka".
