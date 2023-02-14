Just another day: Priya Paramita Paul on Valentine’s Day

Priya Paramita Paul says that there was a time when Valentine’s Day meant the world to her. However, she says that now it’s a regular day for her. “Well, Valentine’s Day used to be one of the important days when I was back in college. Though now, it’s a normal day, because I work on Valentine’s Day. This year also, I plan to do the same. Love means a lot of things. For me, it’s all about loving myself, being kind to myself and then how much I am loving everyone around me, my friends, my family and everyone who I talk to in my daily life,” she says,
She adds that one must never stop working on relationships. She adds, “Over the years, I have learnt that I should be expressive because most couples have misunderstandings because there are unsaid words. I still understand things but what I have really learnt from my experience is that whatever is obvious to me, will not be obvious to others. Just like when someday I say I love you, it means a lot of things. Everything has a meaning to it but every mind perceives it differently. It’s better to express what you want.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...