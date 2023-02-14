Just another day: Priya Paramita Paul on Valentine’s Day

Priya Paramita Paul says that there was a time when Valentine’s Day meant the world to her. However, she says that now it’s a regular day for her. “Well, Valentine’s Day used to be one of the important days when I was back in college. Though now, it’s a normal day, because I work on Valentine’s Day. This year also, I plan to do the same. Love means a lot of things. For me, it’s all about loving myself, being kind to myself and then how much I am loving everyone around me, my friends, my family and everyone who I talk to in my daily life,” she says,

She adds that one must never stop working on relationships. She adds, “Over the years, I have learnt that I should be expressive because most couples have misunderstandings because there are unsaid words. I still understand things but what I have really learnt from my experience is that whatever is obvious to me, will not be obvious to others. Just like when someday I say I love you, it means a lot of things. Everything has a meaning to it but every mind perceives it differently. It’s better to express what you want.”