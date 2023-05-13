Just like Aarya, I can go to any extent for my two daughters, says Sushmita Sen

Ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has drawn parallels between her real self and her reel character Aarya.
About motherhood and her character of Aarya, Sushmita said: “Aarya is synonymous with motherhood. She is the epitome of grace and strength. I am elated to be associated with her story and her journey of motherhood. I admire Aarya for being a warrior and surpassing every hurdle that comes her way.”
Sushmita describes Aarya as “bold and has emerged as a fierce lioness who wants to protect her children at any cost”. “I have raised my two daughters single-handedly and I know I can go to any extent for them just like Aarya does in the series. I thoroughly resonate with her zeal to move ahead, no matter what and prevail through every hindrance.”
She added: “Motherhood is the most beautiful thing in the world and I absolutely enjoy playing such a strong mother onscreen as well. Moreover, I hope audiences are looking forward to Aarya Season 3.”
Sushmita is currently shooting for Aarya season 3. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
