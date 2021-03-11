Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

Chandigarh, April 25
Just-wed Alia Bhatt was brutally trolled as she was papped in Mumbai on Sunday night.
The talented actress --who was recently praised for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi--was roasted online for her hairstyle, which netizens said was a “copy of Deepika Padukone”.
A video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram with a caption: "Her hair style is nice and cool #AliaBhatt".
View this post on Instagram
Deepika is often seen with hair done like that --middle parting and sleek low bun.
Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful blue short dress and she smiled and glowed as she posed for the camera.
One user commented, "Copying deepikas hairstyle", another wrote, "Oh boy. That was Deepika Padukone right??", "Copying doesn't mean it suites her," wrote another.
Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 with close friends and family in attendance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs