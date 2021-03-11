Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

Just-wed Alia Bhatt was brutally trolled as she was papped in Mumbai on Sunday night.

The talented actress --who was recently praised for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi--was roasted online for her hairstyle, which netizens said was a “copy of Deepika Padukone”.

A video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram with a caption: "Her hair style is nice and cool #AliaBhatt".

Deepika is often seen with hair done like that --middle parting and sleek low bun.

Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful blue short dress and she smiled and glowed as she posed for the camera.

One user commented, "Copying deepikas hairstyle", another wrote, "Oh boy. That was Deepika Padukone right??", "Copying doesn't mean it suites her," wrote another.

Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 with close friends and family in attendance.