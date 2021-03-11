Justice sought for Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala’s funeral on Tuesday witnessed a procession full of locals, fans from far-off villages and industry friends. As the last rites concluded, many artistes from the music industry called for justice.

Model Sonia Mann was the first one to make a live video and urged other members of Punjabi music industry to stand up for Sidhu. She said, “I just came back from the funeral of Sidhu and it wasn’t easy to look at his parents doing the last rites of their only son. I have observed that everybody was busy writing Rest in Peace for Sidhu, but didn’t talk about justice. Her brave mother today was requesting the gangsters to make peace with each other, so that another mother does not have to cry for her child…Music industry should take a firm stand to get justice for Sidhu.”

The actress also mentioned singer Mankirt Aulakh and threat to his life. She added, “Who knows who will be next…Mother and daughters are the same for everybody, stand with them. If Punjab has gangsters seeking extortion from artistes and carrying advanced guns, where are we heading to?”

Haryanvi singer Fazilpuriya has also shared a video post on Instagram where he asked every artiste from Punjab and India to not release any song until justice is done in Sidhu’s murder case. Afsana Khan and her brother Khuda Baksh were others who demanded justice from Punjab’s CM and the centre. — Sheetal