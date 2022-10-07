Justin Bieber postpones rest of 'Justice' tour dates until unspecified time 'next year'

ANI

Washington, October 7

Pop icon Justin Bieber has postponed all of his remaining 'Justice' World Tour dates until an unspecified time 'next year,' following the cancellation of his tour dates in South America, South Africa and Asia.

The announcement, which was made via the tour's official Instagram page, says "ticketholders will be informed on next steps as updates occur." According to Variety, the tour, which was supposed to begin in 2020, has already been repeatedly postponed or delayed, most recently because of his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare infection that in his instance resulted in facial paralysis. Most of North America was covered when it finally started in March, but he postponed the remaining dates in early June after disclosing his struggles with the illness.

After resuming the tour in August, he declared on September 6 that he would need to take a hiatus from performing "to make my health the priority right now" after a number of shows.

The tour was supposed to pick up on October 22 in Malaysia, go across east Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and then resume in Europe in January before wrapping up at the end of March. Additionally, the rescheduled North American dates have not been formally postponed.

Fans of the postponed concerts, who cannot get a refund until the shows are formally cancelled, were not happy with the announcements despite Bieber's prior disclosure about his health, according to the comments on the post.

"Just cancel the rest of the tour at this point and give everyone a refund I can't even remember how long ago I bought tickets it's been that LONG!," a fan wrote.

In announcing the postponements last month, Bieber wrote: "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed.

"As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour.

"I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being.

"I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better period I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point i love you all passionately!"

The news caught everyone off guard because the night before, Bieber had been sharing pictures from his performance at the Rock in Rio festival on Instagram.

#justin bieber