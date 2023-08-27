 Justin Bieber returns to Instagram, fuels pregnancy rumours of wife Hailey : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
  Justin Bieber returns to Instagram, fuels pregnancy rumours of wife Hailey

Justin Bieber returns to Instagram, fuels pregnancy rumours of wife Hailey

Justin shares a picture with his wife Hailey and a toddler

Justin Bieber returns to Instagram, fuels pregnancy rumours of wife Hailey

Justin Bieber makes it to the social media platform with an adorable photo. Instagram/justinbieber



IANS

Los Angeles, August 27

'Let Me Love You' hitmaker Justin Bieber has made an unexpected return to Instagram after taking a hiatus from the social media platform in May.

Taking to his page, which has more than 292 million followers, Justin packed on a public display of affection for his doting wife Hailey Bieber, reports Mirror.co.uk. Posing with a toddler, the couple looked smitten as they sparked further pregnancy rumours while holding the little girl and gazing at her lovingly.

Check it out:

In recent weeks, Hailey has been the subject of pregnancy rumours after she shared a slew of snaps where she didn't show off her midriff. Fans were quick to then speculate that the 26-year-old beauty mogul might be expecting with her pop singer husband. And now a new snap has been uploaded that could cause rumours of them expecting to skyrocket yet again.

As per Mirror.co.uk, in the comments of the post, one fan penned: "Uh-oh... Justin got that BABY FEVER," while another gushed: "Your greatest joy in life will be your children." A third then swooned: "I'm crying this photo is so beautiful," while a fourth added: "Stop practicing and start doing." Someone else then joked: "Uhhh.... baby.... baby.... ooooh," referring to Justin's hit song Baby, while a sixth begged: "Reproduce please," and someone else declared that "the world needs a mini Bieber."

This comes after Hailey seemingly quashed pregnancy rumours on two separate occasions. Looking sensational in a string of snaps she shared on Instagram, Hailey flaunted her toned physique in a teeny bikini while enjoying a late summer getaway on a yacht. The first slew of snaps showed the beauty donning a teeny blue bikini, while the next few saw her wearing a beige-hued toweling two-piece consisting of a cropped button-up top and some shorts.

Pregnancy rumours swirled after Hailey failed to share snaps that showed off her tummy, with speculation then heating up when fans began to speculate that she could be 10 weeks pregnant after she dropped a strawberry-themed post on Instagram. Her followers then became convinced she was revealing how far along she was after the strawberry post, as a 10-week-old fetus would be the size of a strawberry.

