 Justin Bieber says Kanye West 'crossed the line' by targeting his wife Hailey : The Tribune India

Justin Bieber says Kanye West 'crossed the line' by targeting his wife Hailey

Kanye West has been widely criticised for his provocative new fashion line

Justin Bieber says Kanye West 'crossed the line' by targeting his wife Hailey

Justin Bieber with wife Hailey Baldwin, Kanye West. File photos

Los Angeles, October 11

Singer Justin Bieber thinks rapper Kanye West "crossed a line" with his recent comments about his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model.

A source said: "Justin is very protective about Hailey. He is upset by Kanye's attack on her where he said hurtful and untrue things." Hailey was targeted by Kanye after she voiced her support for Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who publicly blasted Kanye's White Lives Matter apparel, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Justin is now "distancing himself from Kanye" and he's keen to offer support to his wife. The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He feels like he has been a true friend to Kanye, and tried to empathise with him in the past, but this crossed a line that he's not OK with." "Being there for Hailey and supporting his wife is Justin's main priority, and he's doing that and distancing himself from Kanye." The 'Stronger' hitmaker has been widely criticised for his provocative new fashion line, which the Vogue editor described as "pure violence". And after Kanye rubbished Gabriella's criticism, Hailey took to social media to offer her some support.

Hailey, who has modelled for the likes of Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger, wrote on Instagram: "My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor".

The blonde beauty - who married Justin in 2018 - added: "The most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic." Kanye responded to the post by calling the model "nose job Hailey Baldloose".

The outspoken star told Justin: "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right." IANS

#Hailey Baldwin #justin bieber #kanye west

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

2
Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

3
Haryana

Gurugram teacher hires a proxy for Rs 8,000; CM flying squad exposes fraud

4
Punjab

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

5
Himachal

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

6
Punjab

Akali leader, 2 dismissed cops get life term in Ludhiana's Jamalpur 'encounter'

7
Punjab

Like Singhu and Tikri borders, farmers set for a long haul near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur house

8
Nation

How Mulayam Singh Yadav 'piloted' Sukhoi into IAF

9
Nation Rare transparency

Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann nod to hike in minimum wages

Don't Miss

View All
‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

Top News

IMF cuts India’s economic growth forecast to 6.8 pc in 2022

India’s economic growth forecast cut to 6.8 pc in 2022, IMF says 'worst yet to come' for global economy

Growth rate projections for China is 3.2 per cent, down from...

EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

Shinde’s faction called ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ will be a...

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her p...

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

Returned the file by asking the government to send a panel o...


Cities

View All

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doctor booked for negligence

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb of Guru Ramdas

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Centre, states discuss air pollution in NCR, call for participatory, coordinated approach

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target in Jalandhar

Proposal for paperless meets in Jalandhar, councillors apprehensive

Kapurthala farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 years, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

14 years on, High Court upholds life term for 3 in KMV College principal's murder case

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Capt Amarinder Singh’s ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu denied anticipatory bail

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Capt Amarinder Singh’s ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu denied anticipatory bail

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district turns swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Tackling dengue: Increase challaning, Patiala DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Punjabi University research