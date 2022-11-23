 Justin Bieber wishes his 'favourite human being' wife Hailey a 'Happy Birfday'; see couple's lovey-dovey pictures from celebrations in Japan : The Tribune India

Justin Bieber wishes his 'favourite human being' wife Hailey a 'Happy Birfday'; see couple's lovey-dovey pictures from celebrations in Japan

‘Obsessed with everything about you,’ writes Justin for wifey

Hailey and Justin Bieber. ANI



Tokyo, November 23

Model Hailey Bieber recently set Instagram ablaze with pictures from her 26th birthday bash.

She flew to Japan with husband Justin Bieber to celebrate the special day.

The singer did not hold back from sharing his affection towards his wife on social media. Taking to Instagram, Justin wrote, "Happy Birfday (in japan) to my favourite human being xoxo you make life magic.”

'Obsessed with everything about you. Love you bum bum' he added.

Justin shared a number of pictures featuring the couple sporting adorable woollen beanies. While Justin was clad in yellow, wife Hailey paired a brown sweater with navy-blue track pants.

Both were seen leaning close to each other and sharing a quick peck in a bamboo forest.

In some more pictures from the bash, the two were seen having a merry time at a restaurant, with subsequent photos from a dance party and a house of mirrors.

'ILY Tokyo' he wrote in one of the posts.

Hailey also took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her birthday fiesta.

“26 in Tokyo. So much love. 11.22.2,” she wrote.

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
RTI activists annoyed as Amritsar MC decides to blacklist them

