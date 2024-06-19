 Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated, released from police custody : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated, released from police custody

Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated, released from police custody

He refuses a chemical test three times

Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated, released from police custody

Justin Timberlake is shown in this police booking photo after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, in this handout picture, released on Tuesday. Reuters Photo



IANS

New York, June 19

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake was arrested on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.

According to the police, the singer was observed late on Tuesday “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition”.

Timberlake was driving a 2025 BMW when he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to maintain his lane, according to a police statement reported cnn.com.

An officer initiated a traffic stop, and Timberlake told police he “had one martini and followed my friends home,” according to court records.

Court records indicated that Timberlake’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” and there was a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath.

An officer described Timberlake as “unable to divide attention,” adding that “he had slowed speech, was unsteady on his feet, and performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests.”

Timberlake refused a chemical test three times, initially saying, “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.”

The report contains details of his field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and held overnight for arraignment, according to police.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New York


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with ‘rare hearing loss' due to viral attack

2
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

3
Punjab

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

4
Haryana

Jolt to Congress in Haryana as senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit party; to join BJP on Wednesday

5
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

6
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beats ex-boyfriend to death with baseball bat for opposing affair with another man

7
Chandigarh

Army doctor turns saviour for ill man onboard Chandigarh-bound flight

8
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

9
World

Thailand passes landmark bill recognising marriage equality

10
Himachal

Congress fields Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu’s wife from Dehra

Don't Miss

View All
Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Top News

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

Video: On 1st death anniversary, Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ in honour of Khalistani activist Nijjar

This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...

Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry, her daughter Shruti Choudhry join BJP

'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

Kiran urges supporters to go from village to village: ‘We ha...


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Amritsar: Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

SGPC gears up for centenaries of Sikh masters, Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Chandigarh Admn legally questionable: MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for 2 hours daily for cleanliness work

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

NEET row: AAP seeks SC-monitored probe

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke's residence at Jagraon

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana