Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated, released from police custody

New York, June 19

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake was arrested on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.

According to the police, the singer was observed late on Tuesday “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition”.

Timberlake was driving a 2025 BMW when he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to maintain his lane, according to a police statement reported cnn.com.

An officer initiated a traffic stop, and Timberlake told police he “had one martini and followed my friends home,” according to court records.

Court records indicated that Timberlake’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” and there was a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath.

An officer described Timberlake as “unable to divide attention,” adding that “he had slowed speech, was unsteady on his feet, and performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests.”

Timberlake refused a chemical test three times, initially saying, “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.”

The report contains details of his field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and held overnight for arraignment, according to police.

