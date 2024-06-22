Justin Timberlake insists 'he only had one drink', freaked out in custody

Los Angeles, June 22
Popstar Justin Timberlake, who was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, was held overnight ahead of his arraignment and was “freaking out” in custody and “staying up all night”.
“He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody,” a source told People.com.
Timberlake: “He's insisting he only had one drink, and it wasn't some wild night out.”
According to his arrest report, which was obtained by the press, Timberlake told his arresting officer after being pulled over, “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home.”
On Thursday, the source told People.com that the musician would be continuing his expected tour route following his arrest.
The source said: “It's business as usual for him. The tour is continuing as planned.”
The singer-songwriter was on a brief break from his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the time of his arrest earlier this week, reports People.com.
He is scheduled to perform in Chicago on June 21 and 22, as well as in New York City on June 25 and 26, with the tour continuing through December.
Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and received two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane, after leaving the American Hotel on Tuesday morning.
The arrest report also claimed that the artist's “eyes were bloodshot and glassy.”
