Jyotika returns to Bollywood after 25 years, to star in Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's next supernatural thriller film

Mumbai, May 15

After Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, the makers of the upcoming supernatural thriller announced a new addition to the team.

The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Jyotika is to be a part of Vikas Bahl's next. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new announcement and wrote, "JYOTIKA JOINS AJAY DEVGN - R MADHAVAN FOR SUPERNATURAL THRILLER... #Jyotika returns to #Hindi films after two decades, will share screen space with #AjayDevgn and #RMadhavan in #PanoramaStudios' supernatural thriller, directed by #VikasBahl... The film - not titled yet - will go on floors in June 2023.Produced by #AjayDevgn, #KumarMangatPathak and #AbhishekPathak."

Jyotika is returning to Hindi films after 25 years.

With R Madhavan, and Ajay Devgn on board, audience anticipation for this untitled film is extremely high.

Recently, Madhavan was announced as the new cast of the film.

Madhavan will be essaying a pivotal role. This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space.

The film will be produced by the 'Drishyam 2' makers Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat and Ajay himself under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

The producers are all set to increase this excitement, ensuring a powerhouse star cast! More details about the film have not yet been disclosed.

