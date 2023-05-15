Jyotika returns to Bollywood after 25 years, to star in Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's next supernatural thriller film

ANI
Mumbai, May 15
After Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, the makers of the upcoming supernatural thriller announced a new addition to the team.
The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.
Jyotika is to be a part of Vikas Bahl's next. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.
Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new announcement and wrote, "JYOTIKA JOINS AJAY DEVGN - R MADHAVAN FOR SUPERNATURAL THRILLER... #Jyotika returns to #Hindi films after two decades, will share screen space with #AjayDevgn and #RMadhavan in #PanoramaStudios' supernatural thriller, directed by #VikasBahl... The film - not titled yet - will go on floors in June 2023.Produced by #AjayDevgn, #KumarMangatPathak and #AbhishekPathak."
View this post on Instagram
Jyotika is returning to Hindi films after 25 years.
With R Madhavan, and Ajay Devgn on board, audience anticipation for this untitled film is extremely high.
Recently, Madhavan was announced as the new cast of the film.
Madhavan will be essaying a pivotal role. This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space.
The film will be produced by the 'Drishyam 2' makers Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat and Ajay himself under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.
The producers are all set to increase this excitement, ensuring a powerhouse star cast! More details about the film have not yet been disclosed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karanataka CM decision: Congress chief Shivakumar cancels Delhi visit, sparks off speculations
Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah both have been called to Delhi b...
Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man
Says the increase will be borne by the government
Mamata Banerjee clears the air on support to Congress for 2024 elections; this is what she said
TMC supremo says expect seat-sharing formula to give priorit...
Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case
Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...
Paddy sowing in Punjab to be carried out in four phases this year: CM Bhagwant Mann
Releases power supply schedule for the sowing season startin...