K-drama Cheer Up on way

K-drama Cheer Up revolves around the misadventures of five high school students, who form a cheerleading club. The series is set to air on weekdays from today, 6 pm to 7pm, on Zing. A fascinating teen drama set in Seoul, South Korea, it showcases the story of students who hail from two school clubs that are always clashing. However, the clubs must collaborate to form a cheerleading squad for greater benefit.
This mission brings the youngsters together, who go through unforgettable misadventures and experience love, heartbreak, pain, and, most importantly, friendship like never before. Arghya Roy Chowdhary from Zing channel shares, “We have been airing K-dramas for a while now. Our special Hallyu time slot features hit Korean fictional shows, dubbed exclusively in Hindi on Zing. Cheer Up is the latest addition to that slot. We hope that Cheer Up entertains the viewers.”
