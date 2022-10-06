K-drama Extraordinary You back on television

Zee Café is bringing Extraordinary You back on popular demand. The show will premiere today at 10 pm and will be aired Monday-Friday on Zee Café.
Starring Kim Hye-Yun, Kim Roo Woon and Jae-Wook Lee, Extraordinary You is a fantasy-romance drama which showcases the life of Eun Dan Oh, a 17-year-old high-school student from a wealthy family who suffers from a heart condition that means she would not live past her teenage years. However, when Dan Oh realises that she is experiencing long gaps in her memory, she comes to know another unhappy fact of her life—she is a character in a Korean webtoon, and all of her actions are predetermined by the artist who draws her. To make matters worse, she discovers she is only a supporting character in the cast.
