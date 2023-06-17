K-Drama show ‘Couple on the Backtrack’ from June 19 on Zing

Zing recently announced its upcoming K-Drama show, Couple on the Backtrack. It features Son Ho-jun as Choi Ban-do and Jang Na-ra as Ma Jin-joo. The show is popular for the reality check its viewers get with respect to relationships.

Couple on the Backtrack is a tale of love and the struggle that a married couple goes through. As they navigate the challenges that fate throws their way, their love is tested like never before. The series explores the profound connection and complexities of their relationship, where love conquers all, even in the face of adversity. The audience can watch Couple on the Backtrack from June 19 on Zing.