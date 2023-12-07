 K-pop singer Aoora to enter as wildcard in 'Bigg Boss 17' : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
  K-pop singer Aoora to enter as wildcard in 'Bigg Boss 17'

K-pop singer Aoora to enter as wildcard in 'Bigg Boss 17'

Aoora will be seen entering the show in the upcoming weekend episodes

K-pop singer Aoora to enter as wildcard in 'Bigg Boss 17'

K-pop singer Aoora. Instagram/aoora69



IANS

Mumbai, December 7

K-pop singer Aoora will be the third wild card entrant after Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai, who has been evicted, in the 17th season of ‘Bigg Boss'.

According to a source, Aoora will be seen entering the show in the upcoming weekend episodes.

Aoora's real name is Park Min-jun. He was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A and its subunit Aoora & Hoik. He debuted on September 4, 2009 with the song 'Love Back'.

Check out his video:

He has passionately shared his love for Indian culture, performing Korean renditions of popular Bollywood songs that garnered him millions of views on his social media platforms. In India, his bourgeoning base of fans call themselves Aurians.

Aoora, after paying a foot-tapping tribute to Bappi Lahiri with a new version of his cult hit 'Jimmy Jimmy', performed his take on R.D. Burman's mellifluous classic, 'Yeh Shaam Mastani'.

He performed at a flash mob performance at Marine Drive on August 23. Aoora also wowed his fans with a rendition of 'Jimmy Jimmy'.

#Mumbai


