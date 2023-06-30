Kabir Duhan Singh ties the knot

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh has got married to Seema Chahal and the newly married couple has also released pictures from the ceremony. Kabir said, “I feel blessed and lucky to start a new innings of my life. God and my fans have always given me lots of love and blessings. I hope these will continue.”
Last seen in Gunashekar’s film Shaakuntalam, which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, and Upendra and Sudeep’s Kabzaa, Kabir has a few Tamil and Telugu projects lined up for release soon.
