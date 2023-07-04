Kabir Khan's next with Kartik Aaryan titled 'Chandu Champion', to release in June 2024

PTI

Mumbai, July 4

Filmmaker Kabir Khan's next directorial venture, starring Kartik Aaryan, has been titled "Chandu Champion" and will come out on June 14 next year.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) shared the title and release date of the movie on Twitter.

"#SajidNadiadwala & @kabirkhankk present a True story of a man who refused to surrender! #ChanduChampion starring @TheAaryanKartik Releasing on 14th June 2024," the post read.

The film will be jointly produced by Nadiadwala and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and 2021's cricket-drama "83".

According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Aaryan also shared the details about "Chandu Champion" on his Instagram.

"Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main.. #ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024" he posted.

The actor's latest theatrical release is "Satyaprem Ki Katha", co-starring Kiara Advani. The film, which released on Friday, has raised Rs 42.21 crore at the box office.

