Kabir Khan's next with Kartik Aaryan titled 'Chandu Champion', to release in June 2024

Mumbai, July 4
Filmmaker Kabir Khan's next directorial venture, starring Kartik Aaryan, has been titled "Chandu Champion" and will come out on June 14 next year.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) shared the title and release date of the movie on Twitter.
"#SajidNadiadwala & @kabirkhankk present a True story of a man who refused to surrender! #ChanduChampion starring @TheAaryanKartik Releasing on 14th June 2024," the post read.
#SajidNadiadwala & @kabirkhankk present a True story of a man who refused to surrender!#ChanduChampion starring @TheAaryanKartik Releasing on 14th June 2024 💥 @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/m9Gq00Zd6M— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) July 4, 2023
The film will be jointly produced by Nadiadwala and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and 2021's cricket-drama "83".
According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.
Aaryan also shared the details about "Chandu Champion" on his Instagram.
"Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main.. #ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024" he posted.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The actor's latest theatrical release is "Satyaprem Ki Katha", co-starring Kiara Advani. The film, which released on Friday, has raised Rs 42.21 crore at the box office.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head
Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...
SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi
With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...
India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada
There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...
Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials
The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...
Video shows man urinating on tribal youth in MP; police invoke NSA
Opposition Congress claimed that the accused was linked to t...