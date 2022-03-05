Kailash Kher, who is seen as a judge in Swarna Swar Bharat, talks about the show

You have turned producer with this show. Tell us about it.

Yes, I’m not only judging the show, but I’m also co-producing it. In fact, it is my debut as a producer. We are proud to be associated with such a show and along with Fathom Pictures we are trying our best to make this show as big as possible.

What made you choose this show to debut as a producer?

The content and the music maestros who are a part of this show. Working with such a team is a gift in itself and I am honoured. The show will not only give talented singers a platform to showcase their singing prowess, but also give them a chance to demonstrate their deep understanding of Indian culture and our values.

Tell us more about the theme of the show.

The show is a part of the noble initiative — Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav — the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. This initiative is all about celebrating our rich cultural heritage.

How has been the experience of working with Ravi Kishan, Suresh Wadkar and Kumar Vishwas?

All of them—Ravi Kishan, Suresh Wadkar and Kumar Vishwas—have a very settled thought process which not only helps in maintaining harmony, but also helps in improving the content of the show.

There are several singing reality shows on air. What makes Swarna Swar Bharat different from them?

This show is unique in its own way and completely different from what our nation has witnessed so far in the name of reality shows. It’s a first-of-its-kind, devotional-music reality show which will help everyone reconnect with our roots.

Do you think the show will be able to connect with the youth?

I believe people of all generations will have something to take back from this show. The show is not being made only to entertain, but to also enlighten and nourish the thoughts of the audience.

What kind of genres will be there?

We’ve seen singers from different genres participating in the show. From bhajan-kirtan to classical to thumri and dadra, all forms of music will be covered and that is something which will help the show stand out from the rest.

What is your view regarding the contestants?

I’ve seen some brilliant singers and they are here to prove their calibre. All of them will truly win over the audiences’ heart.

What can the viewers look forward to in this show?

Swarna Swar Bharat is a medium that will take the audience on a devotional tour and narrate stories of our nation’s ancient history through the power of music and verses.