Kajal Aggarwal reveals first photo of baby son Neil, says ‘you are my sun, my moon, and all my stars

Chandigarh, May 8

It’s a special Mother’s Day for actress Kajal Aggarwal as she recently became a mom to her first child. Kajal welcomed son Neil with husband Gautam Kitchlu in April this year. She chose this day to share the first photos of her son with her fans and Instafam. Along with that, the Singham actress also penned a long note on motherhood and all that Neil has taught her. In the note she tells Neil, “You are my sun, my moon, and all my starts”.

In the note, Kajal wrote, “Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body.”

Kajal says she still has much to learn from her son. In prayers for him, she added, “And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful. And I still have so much to learn. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine!”

Kajal had earlier documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram. As she concluded the note, she wrote, “You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that.”

It was on January 1 this year that Kajal had announced her pregnancy on Instagram. In a photo with her husband, both twinning in black, she flaunted her baby bump. Since then, she shared regular posts on her pregnancy experience.