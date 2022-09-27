Kajal Aggarwal visits Trimula temple first time with husband Gautam Kitchlu, pic inside

ANI

Tirupati, September 27

Actor Kajal Aggarwal visited and offered special prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu at Tirumala temple on Monday.

The temple officials honoured the couple with silk cloth and presented the Swami's tirdha prasadam.

The 'Singham' actor was seen dressed in a dark green kurta pyjama that she paired with an orange dupatta.

Kajal looked radiant as she opted for a subtle makeup look and kept her hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

On the other hand, her husband Gautam was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama and covered up with red silk dupatta offered by the temple officials.

Speaking to the media, Kajal said, she is very happy to visit Sri Venkateswara Swami and it is the first time she is visiting Tirumala temple along with her husband Gautam.

Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai in October 2020. They welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022.

Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in the romantic tale 'Hey Sinamika'.

#Gautam Kitchlu #Kajal Aggarwal