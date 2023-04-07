Kajal Chauhan on her career choice

Kajal Chauhan is currently seen in the Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai. Kajal, who initially aspired to be a lawyer, talks about her journey of becoming an actor.

She says, “My mother wanted someone from the family to go into the field of acting and as I grew up, despite my initial career goals, I became interested in the entertainment industry. My mother would often imagine me giving interviews. My mother has been my biggest support in my acting journey”.

She adds, “Eventually, I decided to pursue my passion for acting and started working hard to hone my skills. I landed my first acting assignment as a supporting cast. From there, I went on to act in several TV shows and eventually landed my big role in Meri Saas Bhoot Hai.”