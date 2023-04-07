Kajal Chauhan on her career choice

Kajal Chauhan is currently seen in the Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai. Kajal, who initially aspired to be a lawyer, talks about her journey of becoming an actor.
She says, “My mother wanted someone from the family to go into the field of acting and as I grew up, despite my initial career goals, I became interested in the entertainment industry. My mother would often imagine me giving interviews. My mother has been my biggest support in my acting journey”.
She adds, “Eventually, I decided to pursue my passion for acting and started working hard to hone my skills. I landed my first acting assignment as a supporting cast. From there, I went on to act in several TV shows and eventually landed my big role in Meri Saas Bhoot Hai.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On course to root out graft: PM Modi
Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met
Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly
Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year