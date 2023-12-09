Kajol celebrates 1 year of 'Salaam Venky': 'This film was truly a journey'

ANI

Mumbai, December 9

As the family entertainer film 'Salaam Venky' completed one year today, actor Kajol expressed gratitude for the "vastly educating experience".

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a string of pictures featuring herself and Revathy to mark this day.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "To the highs and lows, to the vastly educating experience and all the endearment.. This film was truly a journey that will be in our hearts forever. Cheers to the team of #salaamvenky @vishaljethwa06 @revathyasha @riddhikumar_ @aahanakumra @simplyrajeev @rahulbose7 @pillumani @joinprakashraj #kamalsadanah #aamirkhan." Here's the post:

Helmed by Revathy, the film is based on a truly incredible story of a mother who fights through every challenge her son faces and helps him live life to the fullest, a celebration of life.

Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Aamir Khan had a cameo appearance in the film. 'Salaam Venky' marks Aamir and Kajol's third film together. They featured together in the 2006 release 'Fanaa'. They also co-starred in the 1997 film 'Ishq'.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and was released in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kajol will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

